Iowa City Regina tackles Durant 61-19

Iowa City Regina rolled past Durant for a comfortable 61-19 victory at Iowa City Regina High on December 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, Iowa City Regina faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Durant took on West Liberty on December 3 at West Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
