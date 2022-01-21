Iowa City Regina smashes through Anamosa 68-25

Iowa City Regina showered the scoreboard with points to drown Anamosa 68-25 on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Iowa City Regina faced off against West Branch and Anamosa took on Cascade on January 14 at Cascade High School. For a full recap, click here.
