NASA would envy the blast off Iowa City Regina authored on Tuesday while dispatching Durant 78-23 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 6.

Iowa City Regina breathed fire in front of Durant 27-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Regals registered a 46-17 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Iowa City Regina struck to a 59-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Regals avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-1 stretch over the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.