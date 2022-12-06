 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City Regina shoots past Durant with early burst 78-23

NASA would envy the blast off Iowa City Regina authored on Tuesday while dispatching Durant 78-23 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 6.

Iowa City Regina breathed fire in front of Durant 27-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Regals registered a 46-17 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Iowa City Regina struck to a 59-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Regals avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-1 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant squared off with January 28, 2022 at Durant High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 1, Iowa City Regina squared off with Van Horne Benton in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

