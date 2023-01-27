 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa City Regina routs West Branch 63-41

  • 0

Iowa City Regina's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-41 win over West Branch on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Iowa City Regina and West Branch played in a 48-40 game on February 18, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 17, West Branch faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Iowa City Regina took on Durant on January 20 at Durant High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News