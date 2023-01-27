Iowa City Regina routs West Branch 63-41

Iowa City Regina's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-41 win over West Branch on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Iowa City Regina and West Branch played in a 48-40 game on February 18, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 17, West Branch faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Iowa City Regina took on Durant on January 20 at Durant High School. For results, click here.
