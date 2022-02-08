 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City Regina rides the rough off West Branch 41-31

Iowa City Regina put together a victorious gameplan to stop West Branch 41-31 in Iowa girls basketball on February 8.

Iowa City Regina opened with a 10-8 advantage over West Branch through the first quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Iowa City Regina, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 31-23 final quarter, too.

In recent action on January 29, Iowa City Regina faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and West Branch took on West Liberty on February 1 at West Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

