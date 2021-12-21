Iowa City Regina rains down on Bellevue 53-37

Iowa City Regina handed Bellevue a tough 53-37 loss in Iowa girls basketball on December 21.
In recent action on December 13, Bellevue faced off against West Liberty and Iowa City Regina took on Solon on December 16 at Solon High School.
