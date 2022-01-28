Iowa City Regina rains all over Durant 43-21

Iowa City Regina showered the scoreboard with points to drown Durant 43-21 on January 28 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Durant faced off against Bellevue and Iowa City Regina took on Anamosa on January 21 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.
