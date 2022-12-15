Iowa City Regina pockets narrow victory over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 48-44

Iowa City Regina poked just enough holes in Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's defense to garner a taut, 48-44 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The last time Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Iowa City Regina played in a 53-50 game on December 6, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Iowa City Regina took on Wilton on December 9 at Wilton High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.