Iowa City Regina pockets narrow victory over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 48-44

Iowa City Regina poked just enough holes in Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's defense to garner a taut, 48-44 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The last time Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Iowa City Regina played in a 53-50 game on December 6, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 9, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Iowa City Regina took on Wilton on December 9 at Wilton High School. Click here for a recap

