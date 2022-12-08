 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City Regina nets nifty victory over Wellman Mid-Prairie 47-46

A tight-knit tilt turned in Iowa City Regina's direction just enough to squeeze past Wellman Mid-Prairie 47-46 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 8.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Wellman Mid-Prairie squared off with January 25, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Anamosa and Iowa City Regina took on Camanche on December 2 at Camanche High School. For a full recap, click here.

