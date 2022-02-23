Iowa City Regina gallops past Mediapolis 63-51

No quarter was granted as Iowa City Regina blunted Mediapolis' plans 63-51 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 23.
In recent action on February 18, Mediapolis faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine and Iowa City Regina took on West Branch on February 18 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Bulldogs took a 7-6 lead over the Regals heading to the half locker room.
Iowa City Regina broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-22 lead over Mediapolis.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 63-51 fourth-quarter tie.
