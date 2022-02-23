 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa City Regina gallops past Mediapolis 63-51

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Iowa City Regina blunted Mediapolis' plans 63-51 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 23.

In recent action on February 18, Mediapolis faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine and Iowa City Regina took on West Branch on February 18 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Bulldogs took a 7-6 lead over the Regals heading to the half locker room.

Iowa City Regina broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-22 lead over Mediapolis.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 63-51 fourth-quarter tie.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News