Iowa City Regina gallops past Mediapolis 63-51

No quarter was granted as Iowa City Regina blunted Mediapolis' plans 63-51 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 23.

The Bulldogs took a 7-6 lead over the Regals heading to the half locker room.

Iowa City Regina broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-22 lead over Mediapolis.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 63-51 fourth-quarter tie.

