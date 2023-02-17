Iowa City Regina's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Wilton during a 63-36 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Iowa City Regina and Wilton played in a 74-53 game on Jan. 18, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Iowa City Regina faced off against West Liberty . Click here for a recap. Wilton took on Durant on Feb. 7 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.