Iowa City Regina claims gritty victory against West Liberty 68-61

With little to no wiggle room, Iowa City Regina nosed past West Liberty 68-61 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, West Liberty and Iowa City Regina squared off with February 4, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, West Liberty faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Iowa City Regina took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on December 15 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For a full recap, click here.
