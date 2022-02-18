Iowa City Regina claims gritty victory against West Branch 48-40

A tight-knit tilt turned in Iowa City Regina's direction just enough to squeeze past West Branch 48-40 in Iowa girls basketball on February 18.

The first quarter gave the Regals a 10-6 lead over the Bears.

Had this been a prize fight, the Bears would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 19-14 lead on the Regals.

The Regals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-31 lead over the Bears.

