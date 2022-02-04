Iowa City rains all over Waterloo West 76-46

Waterloo West had no answers as Iowa City roared to a 76-46 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Little Hawks darted in front of the Wahawks 18-15 to begin the second quarter.

Iowa City registered a 45-24 advantage at intermission over Waterloo West.

The Little Hawks stomped on ahead of the Wahawks 57-31 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.