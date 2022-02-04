Iowa City rains all over Waterloo West 76-46

Waterloo West had no answers as Iowa City roared to a 76-46 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Little Hawks darted in front of the Wahawks 18-15 to begin the second quarter.
Iowa City registered a 45-24 advantage at intermission over Waterloo West.
The Little Hawks stomped on ahead of the Wahawks 57-31 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on January 25, Waterloo West faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Iowa City took on West Des Moines Valley on January 29 at Iowa City High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.