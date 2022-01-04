Iowa City outlasts North Liberty Liberty in overtime classic 77-67

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Iowa City could edge North Liberty 77-67 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 4.
In recent action on December 21, North Liberty faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Iowa City took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on December 21 at Iowa City High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Lightning authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Little Hawks 20-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Iowa City hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 63-47 advantage in the frame.
