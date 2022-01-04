Iowa City outlasts North Liberty Liberty in overtime classic 77-67

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Iowa City could edge North Liberty 77-67 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 4.

The Lightning authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Little Hawks 20-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Iowa City hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 63-47 advantage in the frame.

