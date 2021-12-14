Iowa City mows down Dubuque Hempstead 68-48

Iowa City offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Dubuque Hempstead with an all-around effort during this 68-48 victory in Iowa girls basketball on December 14.
In recent action on December 3, Iowa City faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Dubuque Hempstead took on North Liberty on December 7 at North Liberty High School. For more, click here.
