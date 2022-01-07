 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa City mows down Cedar Falls 76-46

  • 0

Yes, Iowa City looked superb in beating Cedar Falls, but no autographs please after its 76-46 victory on January 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Iowa City jumped in front of Cedar Falls 15-7 to begin the second quarter.

Iowa City's offense struck to a 34-13 lead over Cedar Falls at the half.

Iowa City's rule showed as it carried a 56-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News