Iowa City mows down Cedar Falls 76-46

Yes, Iowa City looked superb in beating Cedar Falls, but no autographs please after its 76-46 victory on January 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Iowa City jumped in front of Cedar Falls 15-7 to begin the second quarter.

Iowa City's offense struck to a 34-13 lead over Cedar Falls at the half.

Iowa City's rule showed as it carried a 56-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

