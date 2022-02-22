 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City knocks off Marion Linn-Mar 59-51

Iowa City knocked off Marion Linn-Mar 59-51 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 22.

In recent action on February 12, Iowa City faced off against Waukee Northwest and Marion Linn-Mar took on Iowa City on February 11 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Iowa City made the first move by forging a 19-17 margin over Marion Linn-Mar after the first quarter.

Marion Linn-Mar got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 32-26 margin over Iowa City at halftime.

Marion Linn-Mar enjoyed a 42-39 lead over Iowa City to start the fourth quarter.

