Iowa City hustles by Iowa City West in victory 65-52

Iowa City trucked Iowa City West on the road to a 65-52 victory at Iowa City West High on December 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 10, Iowa City West faced off against North Liberty and Iowa City took on Waterloo West on December 10 at Iowa City High School. For more, click here.
Iowa City West authored a promising start, taking advantage of Iowa City 20-17 at the end of the first quarter.
