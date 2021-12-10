Iowa City claims gritty victory against Waterloo West 48-46

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Iowa City passed in a 48-46 victory at Waterloo West's expense in Iowa girls basketball action on December 10.
The Wahawks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Little Hawks 15-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, Waterloo West would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 30-18 lead on Iowa City.
The Wahawks enjoyed a 40-28 lead over the Little Hawks to start the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as Iowa City added to its advantage with a 20-6 margin in the closing period.
