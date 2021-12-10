Iowa City claims gritty victory against Waterloo West 48-46

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Iowa City passed in a 48-46 victory at Waterloo West's expense in Iowa girls basketball action on December 10.

The Wahawks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Little Hawks 15-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, Waterloo West would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 30-18 lead on Iowa City.

The Wahawks enjoyed a 40-28 lead over the Little Hawks to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Iowa City added to its advantage with a 20-6 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.