 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa City claims gritty victory against Waterloo West 48-46

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Iowa City passed in a 48-46 victory at Waterloo West's expense in Iowa girls basketball action on December 10.

Recently on December 3 , Iowa City squared up on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Wahawks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Little Hawks 15-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, Waterloo West would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 30-18 lead on Iowa City.

The Wahawks enjoyed a 40-28 lead over the Little Hawks to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Iowa City added to its advantage with a 20-6 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News