Inwood West Lyon earns solid win over Forest City 45-33

Inwood West Lyon notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Forest City 45-33 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Recently on February 12 , Forest City squared up on Algona in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Inwood West Lyon opened with a 23-14 advantage over Forest City through the first quarter.

The Wildcats darted ahead of the Indians 36-22 as the fourth quarter started.

