Inwood West Lyon earns solid win over Forest City 45-33

Inwood West Lyon notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Forest City 45-33 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Inwood West Lyon opened with a 23-14 advantage over Forest City through the first quarter.
The Wildcats darted ahead of the Indians 36-22 as the fourth quarter started.
