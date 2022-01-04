Indians three-game winning streak snapped by Golden Bears in top-15 tussle

Most coaches would be not thrilled after faltering by 21 points in a conference matchup. Matt Erpelding is not like most coaches.

"I don't know if I've ever been this happy with the effort losing by 21," Forest City's girls basketball coach said.

Despite having their three-game winning streak ended by Class 1A No. 2 Bishop Garrigan on the strength of 31 points from junior Audi Crooks in a 74-53 victory, the Class 3A No. 15 Indians were more than pleased with the intangibles of the game.

Players and coaches felt the effort and the competitiveness was there from the opening tip to the final buzzer of Tuesday's Top of Iowa West Conference battle.

"We demonstrated a lot of teamwork and proved we are a team that is always going to compete no matter what," senior Shae Dillavou said. "We're pretty happy with our effort."

Dillavou, a Missouri-St. Louis recruit, poured in a new season-high 23 points. She leaked behind Crooks in the post and feasted for at least four points in three of the four quarters.

She missed just two of her eight shot attempts in the second half.

"Make Crooks try to close out and then I can seal on their guards down low," Dillavou said.

Crooks' size proved to be too much to handle. The Indians defensive scheme didn't work to the way they envisioned as the 6-foot-3 post was a perfect 9-for-9 in the second half from the field.

Yet Forest City (7-2, 4-2 TOI-West) kept it within reach. It trailed by 11 after the first period and 13 after the second. It had several chances in the final four minutes of the opening half to trim the margin to single digits.

A couple of shots in the paint missed, paired with some rushed possessions, didn't allow the gap to be minimized.

"Against a team like this, you got to make those," Erpelding said. "Just mental fatigue and that really hurt us. For who we were playing, I was happy with the way we played."

An 8-2 run in the third by the Golden Bears increased the to 19. The Indians first three possessions of the fourth were turnovers turned into points and their deficit ballooned to 22.

When Forest City turned it over, Bishop Garrigan converted on the other end. When the Indians offense ran in flow, the Golden Bears had an answer nearly every time.

"We have to limit our mistakes, especially against a team like this," Dillavou said.

Karly Lambert earned her first start of the year and chipped in 16 points. The junior made the high post her home and hit six of her shots from just beyond the free throw line.

She entered the lineup with sophomore Jaden Jerome sitting out after sustaining an injury in the final game before the holiday break.

"We all know if someone is hurt, we can be the next person our coach wants us to be," Lambert said.

Forest City knows this week is crucial to the rest of its season. It has a date at home against a fellow 3A school, eighth-ranked and a semifinalist last year in Clear Lake on Saturday.

"We got to compete with all these teams," Lambert said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

