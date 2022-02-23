Indians get through several barriers in breakout season

Getting into the top-10 in the Class 3A rankings. Winning multiple postseason games. Reaching the regional final for just the third time in the 5-on-5 era in school history.

To say Matt Erpelding was exponentially happy with the accomplishments of Forest City's girls basketball team during the 2021-22 campaign would be an understatement.

"We showed what we're capable of when we put our nose to the grindstone," the Indians head coach said. "We surprised a lot of people. When you trust yourselves, trust your teammates, special things can happen."

That final goal was a bit out of reach.

Forest City went inch-for-inch with second-ranked West Lyon in the regional final before dropping a 45-33 contest at Emmetsburg High School on Saturday night and fall one game short of Wells Fargo Arena.

The Indians are now 0-3 in regional finals since the IGHSAU transitioned from 6-on-6 to 5-on-5 basketball.

"No real big surprise on what they did," Erpelding said of West Lyon.

What got West Lyon back into it was a barrage of 3-pointers in the second quarter that allowed it to lead by nine points at the halftime intermission. It outscored Forest City 29-17 in the middle two frames.

The Indians made just 11 field goals on 39 attempts. They lost the rebounding battle by 10 and were met at the rim as the Wildcats recorded eight blocks.

"Once they got that 10-to-12 points, we couldn't cut into that," Erpelding said. "We were in it all the way, but they had control. I understand it was a 12-point game, but it really felt closer than that, quite honestly."

There were separate players for Forest City that went down with injury. Jaden Jerome was first out with a knee injury, then Emma Anderson went down and Colette Loges had an injury and missed some time.

The entire rotation hadn't played a meaningful game until the regular season finale against Belmond-Klemme.

"That was a huge thing," Erpelding said. "We didn't have the opportunity to get better chemistry wise. I really feel, if we would have stayed healthy, we would have gotten a better draw."

It ended the basketball careers of Shae Dillavou and Reagan Helgeson, two seniors that helped keep the stability of a program that has won at least 13 games for nine consecutive seasons.

Dillavou is headed to Missouri-St. Louis, a Division II program, to continue her basketball career. She'll finish up at Forest City this spring with track before primarily focusing on basketball.

She hit 1,000 career points this season and set marks that might be difficult to break.

"She does things the right away," Erpelding said. "Didn't expect as much as praise, just did her job and did it well. Tremendous teammate and developed into a tremendous leader."

Helgeson rebounded from a torn anterior cruciate ligament her junior year to be the second leading scorer, rebounder and caused the second most steals for the Indians.

"I couldn't be happier for Reagan," Erpelding said. "I was really happy to see things go well for her."

There is a good core of pieces back for the Indians to make another deep run in 2022-23.

Loges was a freshman starter from the opening game. Jerome was a pure 3-point shooter, Anderson had a solid sophomore season and Karly Lambert broke out to be Forest City's third leading scorer.

There's enough back that will allow the Indians to be competitive again. One area is how the post will look with the graduation of Dillavou. That is the biggest question surrounding their 2022-23 outlook.

"We need to develop a post presence," Erpelding said. "Right now, we got kids that our capable. Quite honestly, they got to get into the weight room. To be successful in the post at the varsity level, you got to be strong."

Erpelding is ready for the program to continue the heightened level of expectations they have set for nearly the past decade.

"We've set the bar," he said. "Sooner than later, we'll break through and get down to Wells."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

