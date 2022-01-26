Improved half-court defense the focal point in West Fork's 10-game winning streak

It has been 10 years now that West Fork's girls basketball team has been under the guidance of Rodney Huber.

In that decade, he can't remember a time when his practices were the same intensity every single day. And it isn't just a spurt of five minutes of high energy, then some players being lethargic.

It is every single minute.

"We go at each other," Huber said. "These are the best practices I've ever had. Iron sharpens iron."

Those intense practices have translated on the court, where the Warhawks have yet to lose since the calendar flipped to 2022 and now have their winning streak at 10 games.

The last time they lost was the final game before the holiday break, a disappointing setback to Osage.

"You wonder if we hadn't taken those losses in the way we did, and have the disappointment we did, to come back from break with the focus that we (had)," Huber said. "I had to take a look in the mirror on myself. We had to get back to the basics on defense."

Since that loss to the Green Devils, West Fork has scored around 50 points per night and given up roughly 35 points per contest. Just one game during the win streak has been decided by under 10 points.

The secret?

A refined approach to it's half-court defense.

For much of this season, the Warhawks strength has been their full-court pressure. It's what brought them back in an early season loss to Forest City and it was used to spark their offense in Tuesday's 45-31 win over Central Springs.

Yet the defense when the court shrinks was something that players and coaches knew needed to be fixed.

"Our defense has gotten a lot better," junior guard Rylie Akins said. "We've been able to play out through the third quarter more often."

Which is a byproduct of practices during the holiday break, ones Huber raves about a month later. Same goes for one of West Fork's best players, Ellie Weaver.

"We worked on our help side, really working as a team to play defense together," Weaver said. "We learned to not foul so much. First part of the season, we were fouling a lot."

Akins got into several passing lanes against the Panthers which led to runaway layups. Of the 45 points, the Warhawks had more than 10 of them come off turnovers.

"Some of it was patience," Huber said. "We emphasized how we play the post, stressed help-side, but really taking away dribble penetration."

Weaver admitted the preseason expectations caused some pressure for West Fork. It was picked to win the Top of Iowa East in the preseason and started the year ranked 12th in Class 2A.

Now the pressure is not completely gone, but has cooled down.

"We got too confident," Weaver said. "We're playing together right now."

The last 10 games have been what Huber had hoped for during the first month of the season. He is now seeing that hard work pay off.

"This is what I envisioned," Huber said. "We're just so deep, got some great talent and the kids care. I don't want to jinx anything, but they're a special group."

Akins and Weaver see it, too. Two starters for the Warhawks understand what the next few games mean for the book to end on the regular season and getting ready for the postseason.

Friday's game against St. Ansgar now truly becomes big. The Saints fell to Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday, which puts them two games back of Osage for first place; West Fork is one game back of the Green Devils.

If the Warhawks win on Friday, then win their next two games, they'll play Osage in the final game of the regular season to try and earn at least a share of a conference title.

West Fork led St. Ansgar by 16 at one point in the first meeting, then blew up in the second half and lost. Huber has had the second meeting circled.

"We let that one get away from us," Huber said. "We really got tired. Just playing a few more kids, rotating more frequently, that makes a huge impact."

There might even be a good luck charm. The Warhawks have worn their purple jerseys, the ones donned during Coaches vs. Cancer night, the last three games. Akins said they'll wear them on Friday.

And for the rest of the season?

"Everyone likes them a lot," Akins said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

