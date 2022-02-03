IGHSAU releases girls basketball pairings for Classes 3A, 2A, 1A

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) unveiled its regional pairings for Classes 3A, 2A and 1A on Thursday morning.

Next week begins the journey for teams to begin their trek to the state tournament held inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. A good portion of the area will be hosting up until the regional semifinals.

Six of the 14 area schools that comprise the three classifications will be on their home court for at least two games, potentially. Upsets are no doubt possible, and the finals rankings also play a role in who hosts, but as it currently stands, six teams will get multiple home games.

Here's a breakdown of the regions featuring area teams and an early analysis.

Class 1A Region 3

First round: Thursday, Feb. 10; Second round: Tuesday, Feb. 15; Semifinals: Friday, Feb. 18; Finals: Wednesday, Feb. 23

Teams: Newman Catholic, St. Ansgar, Riceville, Rockford and Northwood-Kensett

Quick Analysis: All of the area 1A schools occupy this region. There's one head-to-head first round matchup when Riceville entertains Rockford. The Wildcats are the top seed on the bottom half and if they get to the semis, they could clash with Iowa Star North rival Clarksville for the third time. St. Ansgar could face 1A No. 2 Bishop Garrigan in the semis in an intriguing matchup, as the Saints possess the height to match with the Golden Bears.

Class 2A Region 2

First round: Saturday, Feb. 12; Second round: Tuesday, Feb. 15; Semifinals: Friday, Feb. 18; Finals: Wednesday, Feb. 23

Teams: West Hancock

Quick Analysis: The 11th-ranked Eagles are paired with fifth-ranked Sibley-Ocheyedan out of the Siouxland conference. It is in the same conference as two of the best teams in the state in Central Lyon and West Lyon. West Hancock will face the winner of Manson-Northwest Webster and East Sac County in the second round. The Eagles could get a rematch with Emmetsburg in the semis, a game they won 46-26 in mid-December.

Class 2A Region 3

First round: Saturday, Feb. 12; Second round: Tuesday, Feb. 15; Semifinals: Friday, Feb. 18; Finals: Wednesday, Feb. 23

Teams: West Fork, Central Springs, Lake Mills

Quick Analysis: If the Warhawks, who have won 12 straight games and were in the preseason 2A ranking, want to get to the state tournament, they'll need to go through the best to do it. They are in the same region as top-ranked and defending 2A state champion Dike-New Hartford, who has lost just once this season to a 3A opponent. West Fork will get either South Hardin or East Marshall in the second round, then could get a semifinal date with a Top of Iowa opponent in Lake Mills. The Bulldogs face South Hamilton in the second round, a team who is in third place in the Heart of Iowa Conference. Central Springs faces Belmond-Klemme in the first round, with the winner likely getting the Wolverines in the semis. The Broncos beat the Panthers 40-33 in early December.

Class 2A Region 4

First round: Saturday, Feb. 12; Second round: Tuesday, Feb. 15; Semifinals: Friday, Feb. 18; Finals: Wednesday, Feb. 23

Teams: Osage

Quick Analysis: The Green Devils, despite winning 14 straight and sitting at 16-3 on the season, will be getting one home game against Wapsie Valley in the second round and could get 12th-ranked Aplington Parkersburg on the road in the semifinals. Second-ranked Denver is the top seed in the region. Osage has been living off a seven-person rotation for the season, but that depth will be tested in the regionals. It has not faced any team in its regional this season.

Class 3A Region 1

First round: Saturday, Feb. 12; Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 16; Finals: Saturday, Feb. 19

Teams: Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Quick Analysis: The Class 3A No. 11 Indians were in position to host a regional throughout nearly a month ago, but have stumbled as of late with a 2-4 record in their last six games. Thus, they might have to face the defending 3A runner-up and currently ranked second West Lyon in a potential regional final. First, Forest City has to get by an Algona squad that has won five straight in the first round then get the winner of Pocahontas Area and GHV in the semis. The Indians beat Algona by 15 in the first game of the regular season and split the meetings with the Cardinals. GHV has not won a regional game in a handful of years and will need to go on the road in order to accomplish that. It has won four of its last five contests.

Class 3A Region 2

First round: Saturday, Feb. 12; Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 16; Finals: Saturday, Feb. 19

Teams: Clear Lake, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Quick analysis: The two teams that will finish 1-2 in the North Central Conference are in the same region, just on different halves. The 10th-ranked Lions are on the bottom half and will face Crestwood in the first round and if they get that win, will face either North Fayette Valley or New Hampton in the semis. The Bulldogs get conference foe Iowa Falls-Alden at home and then are staring at a potential semifinal matchup with fourth-ranked Estherville Lincoln Central. The Midgets are 18-2 and have lost to Central Lyon and Newell-Fonda this season. Clear Lake is a returning semifinalist in 3A.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

