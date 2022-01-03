Humboldt turns out the lights on Belmond-Klemme 61-36

Humboldt showered the scoreboard with points to drown Belmond-Klemme 61-36 on January 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Wildcats registered a 33-18 advantage at half over the Broncos.
