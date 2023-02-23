One schematic change West Fork girls' basketball head coach Rodney Huber made 14 months ago paid dividends Thursday night. The Warhawks qualified for the 2023 IGHSAU Class 1A State Tournament with a 56-37 win over Maquoketa Valley Thursday night at the Cyclone Center in Denver.

West Fork's defense suffocated Maquoketa Valley's offense, forcing them into more than 10 turnovers during the Class 1A Region 6 Championship Game.

"You know, I'd have to look back to last season to be honest," West Fork head coach Rodney Huber said postgame. "During Christmas break, we just kind of changed some things, went all-in on this full-court, crazy, pressure, run-and-gun stuff."

The Warhawks fell short of a state tournament berth a year ago, falling to Dike-New Hartford, 75-21, in a regional title game. The loss, however, made this year's trip to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines that much sweeter for the Warhawks.

"It's incredible," senior captain Emma Martinek said postgame. "You know, at the beginning of the season, this was our goal. You never really know how sweet it is until you're here. It's incredible, and I'm glad I get to share it with all my teammates. They're incredible, and the whole team earned this. I'm beyond excited."

The Warhawks haven't lost a game since they played the Wolverines last postseason. West Fork is currently 24-0 overall with a 16-0 record in Top of Iowa Conference play.

Huber expected to have a solid team before the season began, but he didn't see the run the Warhawks are on coming.

"This is a dream," Huber said. "You know, I've been coaching for 15 years. I know how hard it is. This team is special. I didn't see it coming at the beginning of the year. They just bought in, and they're so close-knit. I'm really happy for my seniors and the team in general."

The Warhawks cruised through the Class 1A Region 6 Tournament, defeating three of their four opponents by double digits. West Fork downed Dunkerton by 32 in the tournament quarterfinals. The Warhawks beat the Clarksville Indians by 22 in the semifinals.

Nashua-Plainfield was the only team that came close to defeating West Fork. The Huskies lost to the Warhawks, 43-37, in the first round.

Martinek said her team's preseason goal was to qualify for the state tournament. Now that the Warhawks have reached that benchmark, the race to an undefeated 2022-23 campaign is on.

"That might be where we lean on our 24-0," Martinek said of the state tourney. "That's our next goal — go in there, stay undefeated. It's incredible that we're here. But we're not done yet."

Turning point

The Warhawks' full-court press bothered the Wildcats all evening. But Maquoketa Valley had a chance to get back into the game at beginning of the third quarter.

The Wildcats hit a 3-pointer at the end of the second period to cut the Warhawks' lead to six at halftime. But West Fork shut the open door early in the third.

The Warhawks opened the frame on a 9-0 run to take a 15-point lead. The deficit proved insurmountable for Maquoketa Valley. The Wildcats never came within two possessions of the lead after the Warhawks went up by double digits in the third.

"We don't really know how anything works," Martinek said. "We go in, and we trust it. You know, that's what you do as a team. You can just tell how much (the press) flusters teams. Teams get run down. But we're used to running it every day in practice. So, it works out for us. It's more of a cross country race out here than it is a basketball game.

"It just comes down to how fast we can run it. I'm glad we implemented it because it fits our team very well."

Martinek finished the game with nine points. Senior guard Rylie Akins and sophomore Karma McMorris led the Warhawks in scoring with 11 and 12 points, respectively.

Maquoketa Valley had two players score in double figures — Leah Reicher and Bianka Ronnebaum. Reicher and Ronnebaum put up 10 and 14, respectively.

Up next

West Fork will take on Remsen St. Mary's in the state quarterfinals on March 1 at 5 p.m. The state tournament will officially begin with 5A and 3A action on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.

"I think we can go down there, and we can make some noise," Huber said. "We play a different style. There's a couple teams that play similar to us. But I'd put us up against anybody. Just our heart, and how hard we play, and how together we are, it's a special group."