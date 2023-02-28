The West Fork girls’ basketball team has used a not-so-secret weapon during its run to the IGHSAU Class 1A State Tournament this year.

The Warhawks utilize a full-court, man-to-man press from opening whistle to final buzzer in most games. The high-intensity defense has led West Fork to a 24-0 record, a Top of Iowa Conference East Division title and a Class 1A Region 6 Championship.

No team has scored more than 50 points on the Warhawks this season. Newman Catholic came the closest to hitting the benchmark, putting up 49 in a 23-point loss to West Fork on Jan. 5

West Fork head coach Rodney Huber said the press only becomes stronger when it's tested by the likes of Osage — a team that was ranked in the IGHSAU’s top 10 for much of the season — and Newman Catholic.

“In conference, there were some teams that tried different things,” Huber said. “Some things have given us a little bit of trouble. What ends up happening is, we learn what teams like to do and what can cause problems. We’ve seen so many situations now that we can kind of adjust it.

“A team will break it, and break it, and break it, and break it, then they start getting tired in the third and fourth quarter. It’s like decision fatigue. You can only make the right decision so many times, then, all of the sudden, you’re going to crack a couple times.”

Huber said his team has not used a specific conditioning plan to stay fit enough to run the press. He added that utilizing the press in practice and games helps his team get in better shape than traditional down-and-back or line-based running does.

“It’s funny because I always wonder if the next team is going to be the one that is in better shape than us,” Huber said. “But that hasn’t happened so far. Surprisingly enough, we do not do anything special for conditioning. We very rarely run conditioning at the end of practice or run lines or anything like that.

“We practice how we play. So, if you were to come to our gym and watch a scrimmage, we run our full-court pressure. And we actually play faster in practice than we do during games. We play at a really frenetic pace.”

The Warhawks first implemented Huber’s press in December 2022. Huber has made his share of tweaks since then, but his scheme remains effective. West Fork’s junior varsity team went 17-1 this season using his press.

Huber said that, while his varsity roster this year is very athletic, he doesn’t plan to phase out his pressure-centric defense in the future. He added adjustments can be made to the press to account for differing personnel from season to season.

West Fork has generated about 21 steals per game this year, posting 507 total in 24 contests. Sophomore Leah Weaver and senior Ellie Weaver have accounted for 110 and 90 of the Warhawks’ forced turnovers, respectively. Counting the Weavers, seven players on West Fork’s roster have recorded 30 steals or more this season.

“The girls knew we were going to be good,” Huber said. “First of all, we had increased confidence in the style we were playing with the press and the running and going and all that stuff. They knew it worked. They bought in. We added a couple things to it to make it even more aggressive.”

The Warhawks picked every team they played in their regional tournament apart with their press. West Fork has won all of its postseason games by 19 points or more. Maquoketa Valley — the team West Fork played in the Class 1A Region 6 Championship Game — was the only group to fall by fewer than 20 points.

West Fork’s defense will face its toughest challenge of the season this week in Des Moines. The Warhawks received a five seed in the Class 1A state tournament bracket. They’ll take on the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks (23-1 overall, 10-1 conference) at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The quarterfinal matchup may turn into a battle of presses, as both squads have been known to apply full-court pressure in all four quarters. The winner of the contest will move on to face either second-seeded Newell Fonda (22-2, 11-0) or No. 7 Woodbine (23-2, 15-1) in the semifinals.

“They’re very similar to us,” Huber said of Remsen. “Honestly, they’re pretty athletic, got some good length. They lean a little bit more on their five starters than we do. I would say we have a little bit better depth. They got really talented players ... They’re not as committed to pressing like we are. A lot of times, they’ll start a game out and see how teams will handle it. Then, they’ll slowly back off into a half-court, man-to-man defense.”

Remsen’s leading scorers this season are juniors Whitney Jensen and Mya Bunkers. Jensen and Bunkers average 14.6 and 12.9 points per game, respectively.

Senior Emma Martinek and Leah Weaver have been the Warhawks’ top bucket-getters in 2022-23, averaging 15.2 and 11.6 points a contest, respectively.

The Warhawks aren’t bothered by the underdog role they’ll assume in their matchup with the Hawks. West Fork also isn’t sweating over its ability to maintain its perfect record this week.

“I think, before games, I’m more nervous than them,” Huber said of his players. “Even before the regional final, they were in the locker room just loose. They were on the bus singing and playing games. For whatever reason, pressure doesn’t bother these guys. In fact, I think they rise to it and kind of like it. The bigger the crowd, the bigger the moment, a lot of them seem to embrace that.”