Mason City's Jada Williams tries to make a play while being guarded by Waverly-Shell Rock's Rock's Olivia Phillips, front right, and Abbie Draper during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
DES MOINES | Mason City's No. 50 jersey is usually the last in the pile. Players select their jersey numbers at the beginning of the season, with seniors getting the first pick. One by one, numbers are selected. Fifty is almost always the last one chosen.
Senior Megan Meyer was the lone freshman on Mason City's roster during the Mohawks' state championship run in 2016. She wore No. 50 before taking the No. 10 jersey as a sophomore, the same jersey worn by her sister, MaKenzie.
Jada Williams is the latest player to don the No. 50 jersey. Like Meyer in 2016, Williams is the Mohawks' lone freshman.
"It was the last number available, and I got the last pick," Williams said. "I was OK with it, as long as I got a number."
Williams' production was crucial Tuesday, as she helped spearhead a defensive effort that led to a 55-49 victory against Waverly-Shell Rock in the Class 4A State Quarterfinals.
She played 19 minutes and posted a remarkable stat-line: Six points (3-for-3), seven rebounds, four assists, four steals, two blocks and only one turnover.
Williams' length is a great asset for Mason City (16-8) on presses, and she's also coach Curt Klaahsen's primary defensive option for difficult, individual assignments. She can expend most of her energy on defense because the Mohawks have a handful of players who can score in bunches.
However, during a stretch to begin the fourth quarter, Williams showed an offensive aggression Klaahsen hadn't seen before.
"It’s great that she played that well on the big stage, never being here before, other than watching in the stands," Klaahsen said. "She played fearless, I think, which is what we needed."
The Go-Hawks (20-3) went on a 6-2 run to begin the fourth quarter, and the game's intensity began to feel tangible. Williams grabbed a rebound with Mason City up five and took the ball coast-to-coast for a layup. The result was a charge, her lone turnover of the game. She stole the ball on the ensuing defensive possession, sprinting to the other end of the court for a contested layup before tumbling to the ground. This time, it went through.
"It was pretty crazy, not gonna lie," Williams said. "I was really nervous at the beginning, but I just took a second and said, ‘Relax, you can do this.'"
The freshman was one piece of Mason City's stout defensive unit. The Go-Hawks shot a measly 36.2 percent from the floor, and they hit only two 3-pointers.
Megan Meyer also had an incredible defensive effort, blocking three shots and adding a steal. She finished with a game-high 21 points, shooting 9-of-20 from the floor.
Meyer credited Williams' impressive defensive performance, citing her length at the top of the Mohawks' defense.
Williams entered Tuesday's game averaging 2.3 points per game. Her impact has never been measured on that stat sheet, considering on- and off-ball defense isn't statistically quantified at the high school level.
But even those who weren't at the game could look at a box score and see her undeniable impact.
"At the beginning of the season, I didn’t know if I fit in with the other teammates and stuff, but the seniors and juniors really kept me in with them," Williams said. "I just feel like they’re part of my family now. We became really close, and I look up to them."
