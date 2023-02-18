The West Fork girls’ basketball team advanced to the IGHSAU Class 1A Region 6 Tournament Finals with a win over Clarksville Friday night. The Warhawks downed the Indians, 57-35.

West Fork held Clarksville to 17 points in the first three quarters of the game. Entering the fourth quarter, the Warhawks led by nearly 30.

Clarksville outscored West Fork by eight in the fourth quarter. But it wasn’t enough to end Warhawks’ undefeated season.

West Fork is now 23-0 on the year. The Warhawks’ perfect record and a state tournament berth will be on the line when it takes on Maquoketa Valley (16-9 overall, 7-7 conference) in a regional final game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Bishop Garrigan 71, Saint Ansgar 50: The Saints’ 2022-23 campaign is over. The Golden Bears eliminated them in a Class 1A Region 1 semifinal game.

Bishop Garrigan (22-1, 16-0) outscored Saint Ansgar (17-7, 11-5) in all four quarters of the contest. Bishop Garrigan has won its last 22 games and will play Riceville in a regional championship game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Riceville 53, West Hancock 42: A 15-point, 12-rebound double-double from senior Joy Beran was enough to push the Wildcats past the Eagles on Friday. Riceville (23-1, 12-0) eliminated West Hancock (13-11, 9-7) from the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament.

The Wildcats and Eagles were tied, 19-19, at halftime. But Riceville pulled away in the second half, outscoring West Hancock, 34-23.

Riceville will take on Bishop Garrigan with a trip to the state tournament on the line next week.

Sioux Central 61, Central Springs 45: The Rebels eliminated the Panthers from the Class 2A Region 3 Tournament Friday night. Sioux Central (17-6, 9-2) will face Sibley-Ocheyedan (20-3, 15-3) in the regional finals Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Central Springs finished its season with 14-9 overall and 10-6 conference records. The Panthers will only lose two seniors during the offseason — Abby Pate and Carly Ryan. The other 10 players on Central Springs’ current roster are eligible to return next year.