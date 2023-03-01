DES MOINES — West Fork’s perfect season came to an end Wednesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena. The Warhawks suffered their first loss of the season in the IGHSAU Class 1A State Quarterfinals.

Fourth-seeded Remsen St. Mary’s (24-1 overall, 10-1 conference) knocked off No. 5 West Fork, 54-41. The Hawks jumped out to a nine-point lead after the first period of play, and the deficit proved to be a bit too much for the Warhawks to conquer.

“I thought the game came down to, they came out pretty hot and kind of more composed than we did,” West Fork head coach Rodney Huber said postgame. “They beat us to a lot of 50-50 balls on the boards pretty bad in that first half. We just didn’t come out with the aggression we normally do. I thought we played a little tentative in our full-court press. I was proud of the girls. They fought tooth-and-nail.”

The Hawks took control of the game on the glass, outrebounding the Warhawks, 40-25. West Fork struggled to close out its trips to the defensive end of the floor, as Remsen collected 18 offensive boards on the game.

“Some of it is just how athletic they are,” Huber said of Remsen’s rebounding advantage. “We haven’t seen a lot of teams that are that athletic in their starting five. So, usually the balls we get to are pretty uncontested. But they were contested (today).”

Both teams used full-court, man-to-man presses during the early portion of the game. The Hawks, however, slowly backed into a half-court defense as the bout continued.

West Fork pressed from opening horn to final buzzer and forced 19 turnovers. The Warhawks came into the matchup averaging over 20 steals a game

West Fork had turned the ball over 321 times in its first 24 games of the year. The Warhawks committed 22 turnovers in their state quarterfinal matchup.

Remsen watched film on West Fork’s press before Saturday’s game and hatched a plan to break it during pre-tournament practices. Guard Whitney Jensen said the Hawks’ press-break emphasized inbounding quickly to ball handlers to clear the traffic West Fork’s defense creates.

“It definitely got us going,” Jensen said of her team’s ability to get past West Fork’s press. “It made us more active on offense.”

Remsen had three players score in double figures Wednesday — Jensen (17), Mya Bunkers (15), Carmindee Ricke (10). Sophomore Leah Weaver was the lone Warhawk to register a double-digit scoring total.

Turning point

West Fork had its share of opportunities to get back into its matchup with Remsen. The Warhawks’ best chance came at the end of the third period.

The Warhawks narrowed their deficit to nine with less than a minute to play in the frame. West Fork then held Remsen scoreless until the period ended.

Remsen, however, quickly went up double digits at the beginning of the fourth, halting West Fork’s comeback effort.

“This was somewhat a game of runs,” Remsen head coach Scott Willman said. “Our runs were a little longer, a little earlier. And it led us to control it. But when they made their runs, they were able to always counter. It shows the leadership on our team.”

The Hawks led the game, 17-8, in the first frame. But in the final 24 minutes of play, Remsen outscored West Fork by four points.

“This was a tight game,” Huber said. “Had we started a little faster, it probably would’ve come down to the wire. We played them pretty tough in the second half, pretty even.”

Big picture

West Fork finished the season 24-1 and won a Top of Iowa Conference East Division title. The Warhawks wrapped up league play two games clear of second-place Osage (21-3 overall, 14-2 conference) — a team that spent most of the year ranked inside the IGHSAU’s top 10.

“We were conference champs,” West Fork senior Ellie Weaver said. “I mean, we haven’t been conference champs since I don’t know how long. Like, it was just a big goal. That was our first goal. We wanted to be conference champs. We wanted to beat Osage.”

As their winning streak ballooned to 24 this season, West Fork changed its goal. The Warhawks set their sights on the state tournament.

When West Fork made it to Des Moines, it moved the sticks again, hoping to advance to the state semis. Though they didn’t hit their final mark, the Warhawks view their 2022-23 campaign as a success.

“That’s not where we wanted to end,” forward Emma Martinek said. “But you look back at this season, we were conference champions. We were undefeated. We played really well as a team almost every night. And I think that just goes to show how much we all care about each other ... This season was a success.”

Up next

Remsen will take on top-seeded Bishop Garrigan in the Class 1A state semifinals on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

West Fork is going to lose five seniors during the offseason — four of which played significant minutes in 2022-23. Among the departing players is Martinek, who led the Warhawks in scoring this season with over 14 points per game.

Ellie Weaver and Rylie Akins will also be leaving West Fork in the spring. Both players ranked inside the top five on West Fork’s roster in points a contest.

The Warhawks will, however, have 10 players returning in 2023-24. West Fork’s second-leading scorer, sophomore Leah Weaver, will be back next season.

“I think there’s some very young, talented players that have now seen what it takes on a day-to-day basis, how hard you got to go in practice,” Huber said. “And being in the system and seeing, ‘Hey, if we do what coach wants us to do, we can be successful.’ Maybe not to the same level, but you don’t have to do like we did it this year. I mean, we blew teams out by 33 points per game or whatever it was. There’s still a lot of room to be very good next year.”

Box score

WEST FORK (41) – Rylie Akins 2-5 1-2 6, Ellie Weaver 2-5 1-2 5, Emma Martinek 3-8 2-2 8, Keelee Sheriff 0-1 0-2 0, Leah Weaver 4-8 1-2 11, Brylie Hubka 0-0 0-0 0, Mallery Meier 0-0 0-0 0, RaeLynn Nash 2-2 0-0 4, Kacie Fessler 0-0 0-0 0, Breea Weaver 0-0 0-0 0, Lily Dirksen 0-0 0-0 0, Ava Huff 0-0 0-0 0, Brylee Dickman 0-0 0-0 0, Karma McNorris 1-7 0-0 2, Breckyn Dickman 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 16-41 5-10 41.

REMSEN ST. MARYS (54) – Carmindee Ricke 3-10 4-5 10, Claire Schroeder 1-5 5-8 7, Whitney Jensen 8-14 1-2 17, Mya Bunkers 5-14 2-5 15, Halle Galles 2-5 0-0 5, Gracyn Schreoder 0-3 0-0 0, Grace Galles 0-0 0-0 0, Marina Cronin 0-0 0-0 0, Lotta Bamberger 0-0 0-0 0, Jacie Homan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 12-20 54.

West Fork;8;14;11;8 – 41

Remsen St. Marys;17;15;10;12 -- 54

3-point goals – WF 4-18 (Akins 1-4, Martinek 0-4, L. Weaver 2-4, McNorris 0-3, Breck Dickman 1-3). REM 4-19 (Ricke 0-3, Jensen 0-3, Bunkers 3-7, H. Galles 1-3, G. Schroeder 0-3). Rebounds – WF 25 (Martinek 6). REM 40 (C. Schroeder 9, Bunkers 9). Assists – WF 7 (L. Weaver 3). REM 9 (Ricke 3, C. Schroeder 3). Steals – WF 9 (L. Weaver 5). REM 14 (Ricke 6). Turnovers – WF 22 (Martinek 5, L. Weaver 5). REM 19 (RIcke 8). Total fouls – West Fork 16, Remsen St. Marys 8. Fouled out – L. Weaver.