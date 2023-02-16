The Osage girls’ basketball team won its regional semifinals game against Waukon in comeback fashion Wednesday night. The Green Devils trailed the Indians, 16-10, at the end of the first quarter.

Osage didn’t shrink its deficit in the second period either. Waukon increased its lead to seven points by halftime.

In the second half, Osage flipped the script. The Green Devils held Waukon to 13 points after the break — nine in the third period and four in the fourth.

Osage outscored Waukon, 33-13, after halftime. The Green Devils dropped 16 and 17 points in the third and fourth periods, respectively.

Osage will travel to Dubuque to take on Wahlert Catholic in the IGHSAU Class 3A Region 7 Championship Game Saturday night. Action will begin at 7 p.m.

Osage is the No. 1 seed in the region. But the IGHSAU dictates that the highest-ranked teams in its final top 15 of the season get hosting privileges for regional title games.

Wahlert Catholic finished the regular season ranked eighth and Osage was ninth. If any other team in the regional had qualified for the finals, Osage would’ve played the championship game on its home floor.

Wahlert Catholic (17-6 overall, 7-6 league) finished the season in fourth place in its division of the Mississippi Valley Conference. Osage (21-2, 14-2) was second in the Top of Iowa Conference East Division standings at the end of the regular season.

Estherville Lincoln Central 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 17: The Cardinal girls’ basketball team’s 2022-23 campaign is over. ELC eliminated GHV in the IGHSAU Region 1 semifinals Wednesday evening.

ELC held GHV to single-digit scoring totals in all four quarters. ELC outscored the Cardinals, 51-6, in the first half of the contest. The Cardinals scored five points in the first quarter and one in the second.

The second half was kinder to GHV. The Cardinals scored 11 points — three in the third and eight in the fourth. GHV also held ELC to 20 points after halftime.

GHV’s leading scorers were Gretta Gouge and Rebecca Hejlik. They put up five points each.

ELC had three players score in double figures. — Jordyn Stokes (11), Haylee Stokes (19) and Hillary Ruschy (17).

ELC (23-0, 8-0) was the No. 1 team in the IGHSAU’s final rankings of the season. ELC will host Algona (17-6, 12-2) in the Class 3A Region 1 Championship Game on Friday at 7 p.m.

GHV finished its season at 9-14 overall and 6-10 in league play. The Cardinals were in seventh in the Top of Iowa West standings when their season concluded.