Mason City's Ali Rood tries to keep the ball away from Waverly-Shell Rock's Laura Bates during Mason City vs Waverly-Shell Rock Class 4A first round state basketball action played Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
DES MOINES | For the first time since 2016, Mason City's girls basketball team has advanced to the Class 4A State Semifinals. The Mohawks defeated Waverly-Shell Rock 55-49 on Tuesday, and there are quite a few takeaways from the action. Let's dig in.
Anna Deets has been Mason City's second scoring option for most of the season, but her interior defense was her best asset Tuesday. She was tasked with guarding Go-Hawks' 6-foot-1 sophomore Abbie Draper, and she did a tremendous job of bothering her shots, contesting nearly every look she got at the basket. Deets is about five inches shorter than Draper, but her strength countered any height disparity.
"Draper’s a tough matchup, because she’s so strong and she can play outside," Mohawks' coach Curt Klaahsen said. "She’s not really a true post, which is why we put Anna on her, because she can play outside or inside."
Draper finished with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, but that's still five percentage points worse than her usual shooting percentage of 51.6. Deets was especially effective in the first half before picking up a third foul.
Shooting troubles
Deets finished with 12 points and also made some critical free throws down the stretch, drilling four consecutive in the fourth quarter and finishing 7-for-8 from the stripe.
Megan Meyer, however, shot an uncharacteristic 2-for-9 from the free-throw line, but she and Klaahsen said it's merely a minor mental struggle. Meyer is Mason City's best free-throw shooter at 80.9 percent.
Another thing to keep an eye on: Mason City struggled from deep, making only five of its 21 three-point attempts. Securing a victory, despite struggling mightily from beyond the arc, is a positive sign for the Mohawks.
Better on the boards
Klaahsen previously emphasized the importance of securing rebounds and not allowing second-chance points, especially against a team with the Go-Hawks' size.
Mason City has only one rotation player 5-foot-10 or taller, and five are 5-foot-8 or shorter. Waverly-Shell Rock averaged 17 offensive rebounds during their previous three contests, and they grabbed 12 against the Mohawks on Nov. 20.
That wasn't a problem for Klaahsen's squad Tuesday afternoon, as the Go-Hawks had only eight offensive rebounds, which they converted to three second-chance points.
Up next: Marion
Mason City's defense looked dramatically different in the first quarter of each half. In the first and third quarters, W-SR scored a total of 16 points. In the second and fourth quarters, it scored 33. The Mohawks had a pretty consistent offensive effort, but their next opponent, top-ranked Marion, is more dangerous than the Go-Hawks.
The Indians were incredibly effective in their quarterfinal matchup, defeating Xavier 70-35. Marion, last year's state champion, has a potent offense led by a trio of players who average at least 10 points per game.
Kayba Laube is the Indians' leading scorer at 16.8 points per contest. She also shoots 45.1 percent from beyond the arc. Laube scored 25 points on just nine attempts against Xavier, connecting on five three-pointers.
Sophomore guard Riley Wright leads them with more than five assists per game, and she also adds 12.2 points per contest.
Ella Van Weelden is one of three players taller than 5-foot-10 on the roster. She averages 10.3 points per game and leads Marion in rebounds and blocks.
With a win, Marion would play in the Class 4A State Championship game for the third year in a row. Mason City will do its best to end that streak Thursday at 5 p.m.
Photos: Mason City girls defeat Waverly-Shell Rock in state quarterfinals
Reach Sports Reporter Luke A. Garza at 641-421-0540 or follow him on Twitter @LukeAGarza
