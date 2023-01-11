High school girls' basketball: No. 9 Osage blows by Newman Catholic

The Osage girls’ basketball team picked up a wire-to-wire victory against Newman Catholic Tuesday night in Mason City. The Green Devils won the game’s opening tip, scored on a quick layup, and never looked back.

Osage opened the game on an 8-0 run, setting the tone for a half that saw the Green Devils outscore the Knights by 19 points.

Osage converted its large halftime lead into a 64-44 win.

“I hate to get sloppy,” Osage head coach Chad Erickson said postgame. “In tight games, that can come back to bite you – one bad possession ... But we coach the same whether we’re up 20 or up two. That’s just how we do things.”

The Green Devils are 2-0 against the Knights this season. Osage claimed its first win against Newman Catholic by a score of 47-19 at home on Dec. 15.

Erickson and his team used their previous matchup with the Knights to make a simple game plan for Tuesday’s contest. Erickson said he wanted his team to make a concerted effort to get the ball inside and score in the paint – and it did. Osage racked up all but nine of its points inside the arc or at the free throw line.

“We had a size advantage,” Erickson said. “So, we knew from the first game that we could hurt them inside. That was kind of our goal today. We knew they’d press us a little because they’ve been pressing on tape. So, we knew they’d press. We broke their press and got into the half court. We knew we had a size advantage.”

Forwards Claudia Aschenbrenner and Jacey Johnston scored more than half of the Green Devils’ points, dropping 20 and 18, respectively.

“We’re going to feed her the ball until somebody stops her,” Erickson said of Aschenbrenner. “Other teams know that. That’s fine – she was the player of the year a year ago in our league. She’s a really, really good player.”

Erickson added that Johnston likely played her best offensive game as a Green Devil Tuesday night. He said the freshman’s speed makes her a difference-maker on the floor.

Big Picture

Osage came into its second matchup with Newman Catholic ranked ninth in Class 3A. The Green Devils are now 10-1 overall and 7-1 in conference play.

Osage trails only West Fork in the Top of Iowa Conference East Division standings. The Warhawks handed the Green Devils their lone loss of the season, 60-35, on Dec. 20. West Fork is currently ranked ninth in Class 1A.

Erickson said his team wants to ascend higher than its current No. 9 ranking in hopes of receiving superior postseason seeding.

“Our goal is to get into the top eight by the end of the year,” Erickson said. “And we’re building toward that. The way regionals work out, if you’re in the top eight, your draw really improves versus being nine through 15. So, our goal is to get into that top eight the rest of the year. And we need to keep winning to do that.”

Up next

Osage and Newman Catholic will both play at 6:15 p.m. Friday. The Green Devils will take on the 4-4 Central Springs Panthers at home, and the Knights will travel to Greene, Iowa, to take on North Butler.

