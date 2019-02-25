Mason City's girls basketball team has plenty of reminders signifying recent success. Banners hang in the Mohawks' gymnasium, signifying their seven trips to the state tournament during the past nine seasons. A first-place trophy is proof of their state championship in 2016.
Coach Curt Klaahsen, who began coaching the Mohawks in 2007, has firmly established a winning culture at Mason City. His team has experienced immense success in the past, and though a winning mentality is important, it's equally as critical to identify this team separately from the other six that played in Wells Fargo Arena.
“Kids remember some of those, but they were young and impressionable, probably in the stands watching," Klaahsen said. "But I think each year is different. Each team has its own personality, and just because you've been successful in the past doesn’t mean that’s just gonna be a guarantee.
"I think we celebrate this team."
This year's Mohawks begin their run for a state title Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. against Waverly-Shell Rock. Mason City, the fourth-seeded team in Class 4A, enters the contest with a record of 15-8. The Go-Hawks are 20-2.
One of those two losses came during their season-opener, a 70-43 loss against Mason City on Nov. 20. The Mohawks led that game from start to finish, taking a 22-8 lead into the second quarter and holding the Go-Hawks to a field goal percentage of 29.2.
However, that result should be taken with a grain of salt, considering that contest was more than three months ago, and Waverly-Shell Rock has won 20 of 21 games since.
Klaahsen, who calls himself a friend of W-SR coach Greg Bodensteiner, spoke highly of his opponent's discipline and fundamentals.
"They always have good size, good athletic ability and good strength," Klaahsen said. "I think those are things that you concern yourself with. You’re gonna have to play well to beat them. You’re gonna have to execute well, you’re gonna have to keep them off the boards, you’re gonna have to be really strong and physical inside."
The Go-Hawks grabbed 14 offensive boards in their first clash with the Mohawks. Securing rebounds on defense will be key for Mason City. Klaahsen has emphasized the importance of not allowing second-chance points, especially against a team with a significant size advantage.
Mason City's last opponent, Gilbert, secured 16 offensive rebounds and was the beneficiary of more than 20 Mohawks turnovers. Those will be key areas to watch during Tuesday's quarterfinal matchup.
Mason City departed for Wells Fargo Arena about 3 p.m. Monday, and Klaahsen said the team hopes to catch a few 5A quarterfinal games after getting settled.
The Mohawks suffered a first-round exit last season, but that experience should prove vital Tuesday and beyond.
"I think there is a little bit of awe and a little bit of, ‘Gosh, what is this?’ When you get there first," Klaahsen said. "The quicker you can get that put aside and just go play your game – and understand it’s still a game – the better you’re gonna be ... I think our kids will be more relaxed this year and more focused on what really needs to get done."
Photos: Mason City defeats Gilbert, heads to state championships
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 1
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 2
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 3
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 4
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 5
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 6
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 7
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 8
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 9
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 10
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 11
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 12
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 13
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 14
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 15
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 16
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 17
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 18
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 19
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 20
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 21
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 22
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 23
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 24
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 25
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 26
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 27
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 28
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 29
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 30
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 31
GBBall Mason City vs. Gilbert 32
Subscribe to Breaking News
Reach Sports Reporter Luke A. Garza at 641-421-0540 or follow him on Twitter @LukeAGarza
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.