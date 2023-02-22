Decorah High School’s gym is adorned with banners that date back decades. Many state-qualifying and conference championship-winning teams are recognized in the rafters at DHS.

Before Tuesday night, none of the banners recognized a top-performing girls’ basketball team of any kind. But the Vikings changed that with a 67-61 win over Mason City in the IGHSAU Class 4A Region 5 Championship Game.

With the win, the Vikings earned a spot in the 2023 IGHSAU State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Vikings cut down the nets on their home floor and received a blue banner with an IGHSAU logo on it to commemorate their achievement.

“I started this position seven years ago,” Decorah head coach Shannon Quandahl said postgame. “As a head coach, it’s always your dream to be going to state and cutting down the nets. It’s pretty surreal, to be honest. I don’t think it’s all sunk in yet. But it will. You know, we always talked about how there wasn’t a girls’ basketball flag hanging from the ceiling.”

Mason City (14-6 overall, 8-0 conference) took Decorah (21-2, 10-0) to the brink. In the first half, the Riverhawks led the Vikings by two possessions on multiple occasions. Decorah, however, trimmed its deficit to one point at halftime.

The slim lead wasn’t enough to push the Riverhawks to the state tournament. Decorah made some adjustments in the second half that slowed Mason City's offense.

The Vikings focused in on guard Reggi Spotts, in particular. She finished the game with 26 points.

Spotts hit four 3-pointers in the first half. But in the second, Decorah began to pick her up near half court and held her to one 3-point make after halftime.

“We knew that we needed to defend the perimeter,” Quandahl said. “They also have a triple drive offense where they like to attack the paint. So, we knew that we had to close out on those high hands with those shooters. We just needed to emphasize that a little more in the second half.”

With Spott slowed, Decorah went on a 19-10 scoring run in the third period. Mason City trailed by eight at the end of the frame.

“I think they really tried to pressure Reggi more coming down the floor to try to get the ball out of her hands,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said postgame. “You know, that’s something that maybe we didn’t adjust to quite as well as we could have.”

Mason City rallied back into the game in the fourth frame. The Riverhawks even tied the contest with 3:58 remaining.

Mason City switched to a triangle-and-two defense in the middle of the second half to put more pressure on Decorah. But the Vikings’ top scorers — Haley Gossman, Yazmeen Whitsitt and Bryar Duwe — ultimately did enough to propel their team to the state tournament. Gossman, Whitsitt and Duwe put up 21, 12 and 20 points, respectively.

“Even at the end, we were running the triangle-and-two,” Klaahsen said. “They got some rebounds, so give them credit. You know, they had some good athletes inside. So, they got some putbacks, and that hurt us. That always hurts you in that kind of defense. You know, we had to try to do something to get to (Whitsitt and Duwe).

“Credit to Decorah. They’re a great team. They’ve had an awesome season. They deserved to host tonight, and they’re going to represent our region well down in Des Moines.”

Big picture

Mason City won 12 of the last 14 games it played in 2023. The Riverhawks started the season 2-5 and rallied their way to an appearance in the regional finals.

“The thing we talked about is how proud we were of our kids,” Klaahsen said. “At Christmas, we were 2-5. You know, we were struggling and we hadn’t really found our identity yet. You know, Christmas break was really important for us. We got some things figured out, decided to become more aggressive, defensively.

“I just think the togetherness that they played with and the enthusiasm that they played with — they really truly became a team after Christmas. It showed on the court.”

The Riverhawks’ late-season run helped them win an Iowa Alliance Conference North Division Championship. Mason City finished three games ahead of second-place Fort Dodge in the divisional standings.

Like Mason City, Decorah also won its conference handily. Decorah was two games clear of second-place Waverly-Shell Rock at the end of the season.

Up next

The Vikings will participate in the first round of the state tournament on Feb. 28.

Mason City will have to wait nine months before it plays its next game. But the Riverhawks only had one senior on their roster this year — guard Rachel Shipman.

The Riverhawks could have as many as 14 players from their current active roster return for the 2023-24 season.

“I think it’s confidence, it’s being in these kinds of games,” Klaahsen said of what his team can learn from its postseason run. “Sometimes, you have to be in these games to learn how to deal with it ... I just think dealing with adversity is something that athletics teaches you. You’re not going to do everything perfectly. Things aren’t always going to go the way you need it. You know, it’s a life skill.

“Definitely proud of our kids. We’re excited looking to next year, but we’re also going to celebrate this season too.”