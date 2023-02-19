The Clear Lake girls’ basketball team suffered its first loss in two months Saturday. The Lions fell to the West Marshall Trojans, 45-38, in the IGHSAU Class 3A Region 4 Tournament.

The Lions would’ve advanced to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with a win.

Clear Lake finished the season with 21-3 overall and 14-0 North Central Conference records. The Lions won a league title outright, besting second-place Algona (17-7 conference, 12-2 league) by two games. During the middle of the season, Clear Lake won over 20 games in a row.

Wahlert Catholic 57, Osage 35: The Green Devils fell to the Golden Eagles in the IGHSAU Class 3A Region 7 Championship Game. Because of IGHSAU rules, Osage had to hit the road to play at Wahlert Catholic’s gym in Dubuque.

Osage was the top seed in its bracket. But because the Eagles were higher in the IGHSAU’s final rankings of the season, the Green Devils had to make the near-three-hour trek to Eastern Iowa.

Osage would’ve hosted the regional finals had any other team in the bracket beaten Wahlert Catholic. The Eagles and Green Devils were eighth and ninth, respectively, in the IGHSAU’s final rankings this season.

The Green Devils finished the season in second place in the Top of Iowa Conference East Division standings. West Fork (21-3, 14-2) was first in the TIC East at the end of the season.

The Warhawks will play Maquoketa Valley in the Class 1A Region 6 Championship Game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Mason City 54, Waverly-Shell Rock 41: The Riverhawks advanced to the Class 4A Region 5 Tournament Championship Game with their win over the Go-Hawks.

Mason City picked up a 24-18 lead in the first half and never let it go. The Riverhawks outscored the Go-Hawks in three of the game’s four quarters.

Mason City even held Waverly-Shell Rock to single-digit scoring totals in the first and second quarters.

The Riverhawks were led by Kelsey McDonough, who scored 17 points and shot 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Mason City made nine of its 21 3-point attempts as a team.

“We knew this would be a hard-fought game, and our players rose to the challenge with a great defensive effort and some clutch shooting from threes,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “Kelsey had a great night on the perimeter, and Zaria (Falls), Audra (Mulholland), and Isabelle (Harty) gave us great minutes off the bench. We look forward to the regional final at Decorah on Tuesday.”

The Riverhawks (14-6, 8-0) will take on the Decorah Vikings (20-2, 10-0) in the regionals finals. Decorah will host the game at 7 p.m.