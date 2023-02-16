The Clear Lake girls’ basketball team punched its ticket to the IGHSAU Class 3A Region 4 Championship Game with authority Wednesday night. The Lions blew past the Forest City Indians in the semifinals, 65-35.

The Lions wasted little time establishing their dominance at home. Clear Lake held Forest City to one point in the first quarter. The Lions ultimately outscored the Indians by 23 points in the first frame.

“We just got blitzed from the start,” Forest City head coach Matt Erpelding said postgame. “Attention to detail wasn’t there out of the chute. Gave them some open looks, didn’t rebound the ball. We just got buried early and couldn’t make it up.

“You didn’t see who we normally are this year. We always were able to hang close and make a defensive run. But tonight, we couldn’t find nothing to work on either end. This just wasn’t us. It was disappointing to end on a performance like this.”

Forest City implemented a press at the beginning of the first quarter. Erpelding said he thought his team could get an advantage by pressuring Clear Lake’s guards early in the game.

Clear Lake’s Jordan Mayland, Brooklynn Eden and Reese Brownlee had other plans. The trio of guards worked together to break Forest City’s press. The Lions’ ball-handlers even evaded some of the Indians’ half-court traps.

“Brookyln and Jordan got really tired, and so did Reese,” Clear Lake head coach Bart Smith said. “We were just trying to keep them fresh, get people rotating in. They all just did a nice job of handling some of that pressure.

“That’s kind of what I told our girls at the end here in the locker room. We needed a game like this before a regional final where you’re getting pressured and these guys are flying at you.”

Mayland, Eden and Brownlee’s ability to disarm Forest City’s pressure helped junior forward Xada Johnson lead her team in scoring. She finished the contest with 20 points.

“The guards have been working hard in practice with pressure,” Johnson said. “We’ve been focusing on that the past couple days because we knew that they double-team after a defensive rebound. So, we knew we were going to have to deal with lots of pressure ... Of course, I was happy when they got that break because it left opportunities open for me and everyone else.”

Brownlee and Mayland also scored in double figures, dropping 16 and 11 points, respectively. Their efforts pushed Clear Lake’s lead high enough to enact the IGHSAU’s running clock rule during much of the second half.

Erpelding said his team was accustomed to making second-half comebacks this season. Forest City couldn’t, however, rally from behind one last time as the Lions did not allow any Indians to score in double figures.

“We’ve been down all year and made big second-half runs,” Erpelding said. “This is nothing new for us. I mean, to be down 20, we’ve made 18-0 runs in the second half. We’ve made a lot of big runs ... If we would’ve made our patented fourth-quarter run, we would’ve made a ball game out of it. Tonight, it wasn’t meant to be.”

Big picture

Clear Lake has now won 19 games in a row. The Lions haven’t lost a game since Dec. 8.

Clear Lake’s only losses of the season came to Waverly-Shell Rock and Ballard. The Go-Hawks and Bombers both defeated the Lions by double digits.

Forest City finished the season 14-10 overall and 11-5 in conference play. The Indians were third in the Top of Iowa West standings at the end of their season.

Up next

The Lions will travel to State Center on Saturday to take on West Marshall in the Class 3A Region 4 Championship Game at 7 p.m. The Trojans (22-1, 13-1) beat Roland Story in the semifinals to advance to the title game.

West Marshall’s lone loss of the season came to South Hamilton on Dec. 20. The Trojans fell to the Hawks, 48-47.

“We focus on one game at a time, so we haven’t talked about West Marshall yet,” Johnson said. “But we know what we want. So, we’re going to work hard in practice and prepare for them, scout them and all that stuff. We know we really want a trip to the (state tournament). So, we’re going to work hard to get that.”