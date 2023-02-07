Clear Lake girls’ basketball coach Bart Smith has coached a number of solid teams during his tenure as head coach of the Lions. Clear Lake has finished first in the North Central Conference in each of the last four seasons.

After the Lions’ 51-36 win over Humboldt on Tuesday, Smith said his 2022-23 team might be the most fun squad he’s ever coached.

“I told them that this was, in more recent years, one of my favorite teams to coach,” Smith said. “There’s not just one person getting all the points. They share it well. We’re second in 3A in assists. The climb is a lot more enjoyable than starting at the top and staying up there. So, I’ve had a fun group this year — really enjoyed these guys.”

Clear Lake celebrated its four girls’ basketball seniors at halftime of the boys’ game versus Humboldt. Seniors Annika Nelson, Carsyn Holland, Brooklynn Eden and Jordan Mayland all also started against Humboldt.

Nelson, who dislocated her shoulder earlier this season and now uses a brace, typically comes off the bench. She said she is comfortable with a backup role rather than a starting job because it helps her team win.

“I think starting doesn’t necessarily matter,” Nelson said. “(Freshman Ayla Johnson) is the one who’s starting now. That works for us — having two big girls in there. I can come in and either run the post or I can play that flex position and get one of the guards and get that going. I’m winning if my team is winning. That’s just what I want to do.”

Nelson finished Tuesday’s game with 11 points. Only junior forward Xada Johnson, who dropped 14 points, scored more than Nelson on the game.

Mayland and Holland had seven and six points, respectively. Eden did not score.

Nelson said she’s been close friends with all her fellow seniors for the last three years. She added that, of all the Clear Lake teams she’s been on, the 2022-23 Lions might be the best.

“This has definitely been the most fun year,” Nelson said. “I mean, no problems with drama or anything. Everyone’s just having fun all the time. We’re hanging out.”

Big picture

Clear Lake clinched an NCC title with its 71-17 win over St. Edmond on Monday. The Lions did, however, extend their winning streak to 17 games by beating the Wildcats on Tuesday.

Clear Lake finished the regular season with 19-2 overall and 14-0 conference records. Algona (15-6, 12-2) will wrap up the year in second place in the NCC.

Up next

Clear Lake will host a regional playoff game against Saydel at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles are 6-16 overall this season.