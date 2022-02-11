High IQ defensive lineup sparks Vikings in postseason opener

It wasn't much of a secret to what Daryl Love wanted to do in the second quarter on Thursday night.

He felt like North Butler was starting to get a little momentum and his Northwood-Kensett girls basketball team needed a defensive change to swing the momentum.

So he put out the following lineup.

Chloe Costello, Madalynn Hanson, Morgan Wallin, Marli Backhaus and Emma Davidson. That's three sophomores and two seniors tasked with getting some turnovers and easy offense.

"We just had to have that intensity right from the start, every single girl," Love said. "Tonight, I wanted to trap as much as they could. I told them if they (North Butler) were chewing gum, I want to know what flavor it is.

"I wanted them to be pesky and be in their head."

That group of five made all the difference for the Vikings.

Four of the five scored in a 15-0 run and all of them contributed to forcing the Bearcats in several turnovers that was the reason Northwood-Kensett advanced to the second round of the Class 1A Region 3 tournament.

"Really proud of the way they've battled and continue to work hard, get better," Love said.

It is a lineup that has length. Backhaus stands at 5-foot-10 while Costello and Wallin are at least 5-7. Davidson is 5-5 and Hanson is 5-4, yet the smallest player is the one that is scraping for everything.

Early on in the season, Hanson didn't realize how long some of her teammates arm spans were. Now, she recognizes it as a real strength for the Vikings.

"It is hard to pass it through their arms," Hanson said. "At the beginning of the season, I don't think any of us realized how lengthy really were. We're all going to hustle hard. We just like to wait, be patient and lure them into making those passes."

More than just the possible disruption that collection of players can cause an opponents passing game, Love appreciates how much they can read an offense.

To him, that's the separator.

"They just read things well," he said. "The anticipation of where the ball is going and to be right there, so when they turn, it is in their head. That's what we hope to get out of it."

Northwood-Kensett brought out its full court press defense up 18-12 with over four minutes left until halftime. It proceeded to lead 33-12 and coasted from that point on.

Costello had eight straight points smack dab in the middle of the 15-0 outburst. Hengesteg and Davidson each canned 3-pointers and Wallin ended the run with a layup off a steal.

"Everything just opened up," Costello said. "Before we used to just hold onto the ball for five seconds."

It was viewed as one of the best stretches of basketball the Vikings have played this season.

"We were doing well, but I really wanted to turn it up and the gals did a really nice job of that," Love said.

"We were clicking more together and we all realized how much we wanted to win that game," Hanson added.

Now, Northwood-Kensett gets a second shot at Riceville, the second seed in the region. The first meeting was a 41-29 setback as the Vikings scored just three first quarter points and could never recover.

Slow starts have doomed them in previous games this season. Hanson knows they cannot afford another slow start.

"As the season's gone on, our first quarter has gotten a little (better) tempo," she said. "Just maintaining what we do and making sure we stay relaxed. When we tense up is when we start making our mistakes."

For a Northwood-Kensett team that has four if its top six scorers as sophomores, winning a postseason game was high on its radar. It wants more than just one win on its home floor.

"We're just going fast," Costello said. "Once we started to trust each other and know we have our roles instead of trying to fill other people's roles, that's when everything built in."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

