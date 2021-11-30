Harms' go-ahead 3-pointer ignites Panthers past Saints in season opener

Alivea Harms is the first one to enter the gym at Central Springs High School and the last to leave. For that, BJ Fessler gives her the green light anytime she's open.

"She's earned that right," Fessler, the Panthers head coach said.

When her first four 3-pointers didn't fall through on Tuesday, Harms was far from timid to shoot again.

"Putting my own initiative getting into the gym, puts that confidence in myself," Harms noted. "It is not like they rely on me to make a shot, but they're confident in me and that makes me comfortable."

That confidence paid off.

With 1 minute, 35 seconds left to go in the fourth quarter, Harms buried her second trifecta of the night that gave Central Springs all the momentum to ignite to a 29-23 Top of Iowa East win over Class 1A No. 11 St. Ansgar.

"I just needed to touch up a few things with my wrist," Harms said. "I just want to keep shooting."

It was tough sledding for the Panthers (1-0, 1-0 TOI-East) for most of the night. They hit just eight field goals on 32 attempts. They had five in the first 24 minutes of the night.

They were down by one point for over five minutes. Harms' triple pushed them in front for their only lead of the night.

"A Picasso is what not, but our kids are gritty," Fessler said. "We stopped forcing some passes and we got some easy looks. I felt like we were in it. We chipped away."

Carly Ryan iced it with a pair of free throws and a steal-turned-layup. Central Springs outscored the Saints 11-2 in the final eight minutes with the bulk of the points coming in the final 90 seconds.

It allowed five total points and two field goals in the second half.

"Defense is one of our strong points," Ryan said. "We can depend on that."

St. Ansgar (0-1, 0-1) routinely fed junior forward Madison Hillman. She attempted 14 shots in the first three quarters, but only one in the fourth. Each time she touched the ball, she was surrounded.

And when Hillman would kick it out to the guards, the shots didn't fall.

"You could tell it was the first game," Saints head coach Scott Cakerice said. "We didn't play anywhere like I think we can later on in the year."

Hillman was the lone player in double figures with 13 points. She and Adrianna Kruse combined for 17 rebounds as the Saints had 31 caroms on the night.

"We rushed a lot of things and it wasn't our ball game that (second) half," Hillman said. "We don't have a lot of varsity experienced players. It was that first game jitters."

It was an ugly first half with 26 turnovers and 27 points. St. Ansgar bolted out with the first six points and increased that cushion to nine at the half.

Central Springs didn't get on the board until Kaylea Fessler's layup with 3:40 left in the opening frame. It started to trim its deficit with a 7-0 run in the third.

The Saints couldn't get separation and the Panthers were a bucket away from tying it entering the fourth.

"We finally got over the hump," Coach Fessler said. "We learned how to attack, learned how to throw it to the open spot."

"If we finish our shots, we win the game," Cakerice added. "Ninety percent of our shots are probably inside the lane."

Harms led the way with nine points for Central Springs while Ryan and Aubrey Hoeft each chipped in six. Kaylea Fessler, Hoeft and Abby Pate each snared at least five rebounds.

The Panthers garnered a win against a top-15 opponent when their offense couldn't string consistent buckets together. In their eyes, this is a much needed confidence booster.

"I think it will push us and make us see that we can be that top team," Ryan said.

Meanwhile, St. Ansgar will search for offense outside of Hillman. Just three other players registered at least a basket on Tuesday.

"(If) our shots fall, I think we'll be good," Hillman said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

