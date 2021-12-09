Hampton-Dumont-CAL posts win at Osage's expense 48-31

No quarter was granted as Hampton-Dumont-CAL blunted Osage's plans 48-31 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 9.
In recent action on December 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Osage took on Manly Central Springs on December 3 at Manly Central Springs High School. For more, click here.
