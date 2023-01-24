 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hampton-Dumont-CAL pockets narrow victory over Iowa Falls-Alden 38-29

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Hampton-Dumont-CAL had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Iowa Falls-Alden 38-29 in Iowa girls basketball on January 24.

The last time Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden played in a 56-26 game on February 12, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on January 10, Iowa Falls-Alden squared off with Sheffield West Fork in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

