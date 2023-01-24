Hampton-Dumont-CAL pockets narrow victory over Iowa Falls-Alden 38-29

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Hampton-Dumont-CAL had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Iowa Falls-Alden 38-29 in Iowa girls basketball on January 24.
The last time Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden played in a 56-26 game on February 12, 2022. For results, click here.
