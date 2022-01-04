 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hampton-Dumont-CAL dismantles Fort Dodge St. Edmond in convincing manner 57-19

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Hampton-Dumont-CAL broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 57-19 explosion on Fort Dodge St. Edmond on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News