Half-court defense an immediate concern for Warhawks

Rodney Huber was pretty straightforward after dropping a six-point heartbreak to Osage on Tuesday night.

West Fork's head girls basketball coach didn't sugarcoat anything when asked what the biggest problem surrounding his team's inability to close games out is.

"Defense, in the half court primarily," Huber stated. "That is a desire thing from us. That's the most concerning part."

Full court pressure has been the element of the Warhawks wins, even in the losses too. Yet it is the half court defense that has been the bug-a-boo of their season.

"When you're giving (up) layups and fouling like we have the last few game," Huber said, "can't win games that way.

Against the Green Devils, the plan was to deny any inside pass in the direction of Samantha Brandau or Claudia Aschenbrenner. That game plan didn't get executed to Huber's liking.

Or the player's liking.

"We didn't do a very good job, obviously," senior Ellie Weaver said. "We needed to help more."

For a team that started ranked inside the top-15 in Class 2A and was picked to win the conference, it has been far from smooth. The Warhawks three losses are by a combined 11 points.

With over 90 percent of the production gaining another year of experience, Huber was blunt in saying the frustration of each loss has bubbled. On occasions in the first half, he was visibly upset with missed assignments.

He was whistled for a technical foul in the third quarter.

"Our players are better than what they're showing right now," Huber said. "It comes down when you can't protect the basket and you can't get rebounds, you're going to lose games like this."

There were a couple bright moments in Tuesday's setback. West Fork went on a 7-0 run to take its first lead of the game in the third quarter. It forced some fourth quarter turnovers that gave itself a shot to win the contest.

It just wasn't enough.

"It comes down to the end and we need to think more about time," Weaver said. "I don't think we knew at the end it was tied and we held the ball a little too much."

Huber and Weaver noted that the Warhawks lack a player that will be aggressive in the fourth quarter to create their own shot. Emma Martinek, who led them with 14 points, attempted more shots than any other player in the second half and overtime.

Martinek has shown the ability to take over when it gets to crunch time. Weaver buried a trifecta that made it a one-point game in OT.

"We really need someone to take charge," Weaver said. "We get scared, pass it around. It definitely can be more than one of us. We know we can do better and we'll come back from this."

Despite the early season struggles, the Warhawks are not pressing the panic button yet. They still believe they can right the ship in 2022 and put the first seven games in the rear view mirror.

And fixing the half court defense is viewed by Huber and Weaver as the necessary first step.

"I believe they're going to do everything they can to try because they care very much," Huber said. "I'm going to push them and hopefully they respond."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

