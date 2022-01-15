Guttenberg Clayton Ridge rolls like thunder over Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 65-24

Guttenberg Clayton Ridge's river of points eventually washed away Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in a 65-24 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Recently on January 7 , Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian squared up on Bellevue Marquette Catholic in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.