Greene North Butler produces precision performance against Rockford 54-20

Greene North Butler's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Rockford 54-20 on January 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Greene North Butler and Rockford squared off with February 4, 2022 at Rockford High School last season. For results, click here.
