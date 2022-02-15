Green Devils overcome early shooting struggles to edge Warriors, 46-37

It is no secret that the keys to success surrounding the Osage girls basketball program is a menacing defense.

And when the shots didn't fall early in the opening half, it needed stops and turnovers and a higher premium.

"Our constant this year has been defense," Green Devils head coach Chad Erickson said.

Once Claudia Aschenbrenner and Samantha Brandau found some openings in the lane, it was the start of the end for Wapsie Valley.

The two posts combined for 25 points, double digit rebounds and two handfuls of steals as they woke up and so too did Osage in its 46-37 Class 2A regional quarterfinal triumph over the Warriors on Tuesday night at Osage High School.

"They need to slide and move and find those gaps," Erickson said. "Our guards did a better job the second half of finding them when they are open."

Seventeen wins in a row has pushed the Green Devils (19-3) to the regional semis where awaiting them is No. 15 Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday night.

It will be the most challenging opponent Osage has faced this season.

"Play tough defense, like we did tonight," Aschenbrenner said. "We just got to keep working hard on defense."

Osage made just six first half field goals as it struggled to shoot the ball from beyond the arc. Its first 10 shots attempted over Wapsie Valley's zone defense were all clanked.

None of them were bad shots, either. They were open and in rhythm. They just didn't can them.

"They're (Wapsie Valley) are a lot better than a 10-win team," Erickson said. "We settled a little, and we talked about that at halftime. Our guards did a little bit better job attacking."

Aschenbrenner, named on Tuesday afternoon as the Top of Iowa East Player of the Year, began to take over in the second quarter.

Her two free throws with 4 minutes, 9 seconds left in the frame gave the Green Devils their first points in nearly five minutes. The junior scored five straight to give them a three-point halftime cushion.

"It is definitely hard right away because you can watch as much film as you want, everybody plays their best game in the postseason," Aschenbrenner said.

The rest of her teammates followed suit in attacking the paint.

Brooklynn Halbach made the only 3-point shot in the second half to give the Green Devils a five-point lead in the third period. Everyone else drove it into the lane and converted with contact.

Taylor Klobassa's and-one put Osage up 31-21 late in the third. It forced several Warriors turnovers in the final three quarters, many of them steals from over-arching passes.

"The third quarter was pretty good defense," Erickson said.

Brandau scored the first six points of the fourth and it seemed like the Green Devils would cruise to victory. Wapsie Valley (10-13) had other ideas.

It went on a 10-0 run to trim the deficit back to five points. Erickson called timeout when the run was seven unanswered and delievered a simple message.

"We're still ahead," he said. "Just to relax, take care of the basketball and you'll be fine."

Was anyone stressed at that point?

"(Coach Erickson) I think grew a couple greys," Aschenbrenner said. "We're going to stop them and play our game."

Halbach eased the nerves by going 5-of-6 from the charity stripe late to ice the game. Brandau led Osage with 14 points while Halbach chipped in 12 points and Aschenbrenner recorded 11.

Aplington-Parkersburg is coming off an 80-point performance in its quarterfinal against South Winneshiek in which Ellen Waller set a new school record for points in a single game with 37.

The Green Devils are well aware of the offensive firepower the Falcons have at their disposal.

"They shoot a pile of 3s and it is going to stress our zone," Erickson said. "Kind of like the West Fork game, run them off the line. If we can't zone them, we'll jump to man."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

