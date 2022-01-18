Green Devils lockdown Saints, move into solo first in TOI-East

Chad Erickson knew what he wanted out of his Osage girls basketball team defensively on Tuesday night.

To shut down St. Ansgar's top threat and one of the best players in the Top of Iowa East, Madison Hillman.

"We weren't going to let Hillman beat us," Erickson said. "She wasn't going to go wild on us tonight."

Consider the job accomplished.

Behind a stout defensive performance and a late fourth quarter spurt, the Green Devils avenged their only conference loss of the season, pushed the winning streak to eight and is now in solo first place in the conference with a 43-28 statement win over the Saints.

"We can play amazing defense and have a great offense; stop them and stop their best players," Osage junior Claudia Aschenbrenner said. "We came out hard, we played hard."

Osage had its three forwards – Aschenbrenner, Kaebre Sullivan and Samantha Brandau – within a foot of Hillman. It is one of the few teams that match St. Ansgar's size.

It worked.

The Green Devils limited the conference's top scorer and rebounder to four first half points on eight field goal attempts.

"Sammie did an amazing job fronting her," Aschenbrenner said. "We worked on it really hard on Monday."

Hillman knew it was coming. She know it is the blue print teams use to beat St. Ansgar. It figured shots would need to fall from other players.

And they didn't.

The Saints didn't make a shot from beyond the arc in 15 attempts. They had four players make at least one bucket, but no one other than Hillman and Adrianna Kruse made multiple.

After the first quarter in which St. Ansgar went 7-of-17 from the field, it shot 4-of-35 the rest of the way.

"We needed our shots to fall this game and it didn't happen," Hillman said. "We're going to have those games."

A theme that head coach Scott Cakerice saw before, in the season-opening loss to Central Springs.

"First quarter-and-a-half, we were fine," Cakerice said. "We put the ball in the basket, we win the game."

Erickson made a decision with the Saints coming back down 33-28 in the final handful of minutes in the fourth. Samantha Brandau was sitting at four fouls, but was brought back to create the triple team.

Brandau didn't foul the rest of the way, St. Ansgar didn't make another basket and Osage ended the game on a 10-0 run. Brooklyn Halbach had four of the points in that spurt.

"I didn't have to pull (Brandau) there, but I did just to be safe," Erickson said. "She's a smart kid."

Aschenbrenner finished with a game-high 17 points and pulled in a team-high nine rebounds. Fourteen of her points were in the first half as she attempted just one shot in the final two frames.

Brandau chipped in 10 points.

"They're playing a pile of minutes," Erickson said.

Hillman still recorded a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double. Kruse had nine points and nine caroms.

"Teams try to pack the lane, play zone," Hillman said. "If our outside shots can hit, we're going to be hard to beat."

Osage's schedule lines up with difficult games against Nashua-Plainfield at home, Central Springs on the road and its regular season concludes at West Fork.

All of those teams sit in the top-half of the conference.

"We can't take anybody for granted," Erickson said. "We just have to come out and take everybody's best shot."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

