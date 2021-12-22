Green Devils feel a sense of 'surprise' being in first of the TOI-East standings

The rotation has been pretty tight all season. The guards are inexperienced. The schedule has come with a fair amount of challenges.

Still, Osage is tied for first in the Top of Iowa East standings at the halfway point of the girls basketball season.

"It is more of a surprise," sophomore Taylor Klobassa said. "We aren't totally used to playing as much basketball."

The Green Devils have mixed the focal points of their offense of feeding the ball down low with a quartet of guards that for the first time this season, are playing high-level minutes of varsity basketball.

It hasn't always been smooth sailing, but it has recently been on an upward trajectory with four straight wins.

"We're very happy," Osage head coach Chad Erickson said. "We'll come back to work in five, six days and get back to work."

Klobassa, Rylie Tabbert, Brooklyn Halbach and Katelyn Johnston are the rotation of guards. Klobassa, Tabbert and Halbach started alongside junior forwards Samantha Brandau and Claudia Aschenbrenner on Tuesday.

Those four know their responsibility is to pound the ball inside the paint to give Brandau and Aschenbrenner layups. In the 52-46 overtime win over West Fork, that happened numerous times in each quarter.

"Sam knew coming into the year, she and Claudia were our offensive focus," Erickson said. "They have been a big part of our success the last couple of years."

Even though Brandau and Aschenbrenner have gotten their points, those guards have contributed in a big way over the last week.

Tabbert was the second-highest scorer in a victory over Nashua-Plainfield. Klobassa scored the final five points against the Warhawks, including a 3-pointer she dubbed a 'miracle' that made it a two-possession game in OT.

"We have athletes and sometimes we have to push a little deeper than usual," Klobassa said.

Brandau has enjoyed playing with them this season.

"They've done a good job at adjusting," Brandau said.

Depth remains a concern.

Senior Kaebre Sullivan has missed the last three games with an injury. Tabbert fouled out in the second half versus West Fork. Once Sullivan comes back, the rotation will go back to seven.

In theory, that allows for one of Aschenbrenner or Brandau to get a breather then Johnston relieves either Halbach or Tabbert.

"Claudia and I work together pretty well and figure out how to score, but against taller teams that will be harder," Brandau said. "It is extremely important for us to stay healthy."

"If we can find a third scorer, that makes us pretty tough," Erickson said.

No one is more pleased with the first half of the season than Erickson. Osage didn't wilt when it suffered three straight losses, two of them by single digits. It rebounded with the most emphatic win of the season against the preseason favorites in West Fork.

Now, as the Green Devils head into the holiday break, they are eyeing this dream of a conference title.

"We work hard," Klobassa said. "I definitely think we can go further."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

